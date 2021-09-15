South State Corp Has $26.73 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

South State Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of South State Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. South State Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,459.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,334.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.