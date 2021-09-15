Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $2,267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 860,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,198,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

