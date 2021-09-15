SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 6,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.33% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.