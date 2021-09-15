Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Cap Hits $49,763.49

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $49,763.49 and $511.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.32 or 0.00837091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046524 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars.

