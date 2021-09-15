Sparkle Loyalty Trading 18.8% Lower This Week (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $40,565.77 and approximately $635.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

