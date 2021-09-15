SparkPoint Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $38.88 million and approximately $413,704.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00147031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.00852864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046838 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

