SparksPay (SPK) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $28,948.83 and approximately $21.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,539,199 coins and its circulating supply is 10,423,815 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

