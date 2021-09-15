Spartan Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.18 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.29 million and $2.18 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00075760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00126670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00177220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.69 or 0.07286084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,030.63 or 0.99597533 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.10 or 0.00902228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 83,359,177 coins and its circulating supply is 75,034,172 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

