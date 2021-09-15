SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.10

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.10 and last traded at $110.09, with a volume of 301650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,397,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,181,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

