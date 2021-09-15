SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $57,925,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,329.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 48,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.26. The company had a trading volume of 227,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

