SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 35,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,635,479 shares.The stock last traded at $47.60 and had previously closed at $47.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.