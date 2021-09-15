SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 716,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. 64,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,010. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.