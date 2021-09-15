SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,302 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $43,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 64,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,185. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

