SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 238,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after buying an additional 17,195 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.13. 630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,032. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

