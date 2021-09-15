SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

XAR opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $136.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24.

