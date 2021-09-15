SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 476,571 shares.The stock last traded at $121.07 and had previously closed at $120.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 74.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.