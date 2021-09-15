SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,943,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,812,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 814,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after buying an additional 35,038 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average of $122.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

