Spectre.ai Utility Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66.00 (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 44.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 47.3% lower against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $338,389.02 and approximately $66.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

