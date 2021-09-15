Spectrecoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00129146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.73 or 0.00530839 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019195 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.