Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $820,537.60 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $820,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 24,749 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $457,856.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54.

On Thursday, August 26th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10.

Shares of SPRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. 103,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.58. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPRO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

