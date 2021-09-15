SPINDLE (SPD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $792.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $535,307.28 and approximately $792.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,077.86 or 1.00007392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.22 or 0.00921942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.74 or 0.00427968 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00300058 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002129 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00071131 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

