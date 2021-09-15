Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £124.70 ($162.92).

SPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

LON:SPX opened at £163.80 ($214.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.97. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £105.05 ($137.25) and a 1-year high of £167 ($218.19). The company’s fifty day moving average price is £153.74 and its 200-day moving average price is £202.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.