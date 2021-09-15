Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 922.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 79,861 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 69.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 26,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

