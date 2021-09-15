Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) were up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 98,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 188,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.16% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

