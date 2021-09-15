Splintershards Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $28.75 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SuperFuel (SFUEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

