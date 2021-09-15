Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sprott by 140.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sprott by 40.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sprott by 7.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott by 80.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $990.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.81. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

