Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.37

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.37 and last traded at $132.44, with a volume of 7643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,698. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

