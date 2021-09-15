SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SSAAY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

