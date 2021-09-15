SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 76.6% in August

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the August 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSEZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get SSE alerts:

SSEZY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SSE has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $1.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.12%. SSE’s payout ratio is 142.06%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.