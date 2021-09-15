Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.98

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.98 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.86). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 70.45 ($0.92), with a volume of 1,841,971 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGC. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 100.80 ($1.32).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36. The company has a market capitalization of £388.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.81.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

