Stakenet Market Cap Achieves $20.55 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $20.55 million and approximately $47,393.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.20 or 0.00428035 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001639 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00019082 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004583 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 123,728,431 coins and its circulating supply is 120,189,393 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars.

