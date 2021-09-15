Stakinglab (LABX) Market Cap Hits $771.09

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $771.09 and $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020525 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

