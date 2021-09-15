Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading Up 0.8%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.38. Approximately 483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 774,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF comprises about 2.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 58.24% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

