Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,241. Standard Bank Group has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

