Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

