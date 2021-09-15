Standard Protocol (STND) Market Cap Reaches $8.59 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $610,891.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00074564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00125380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00185287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.58 or 0.07422446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.26 or 0.99692634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.41 or 0.00898243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.