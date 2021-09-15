Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Hits $0.0611 on Major Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $74.65 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00063125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00149003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.68 or 0.00838763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00046169 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

