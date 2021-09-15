Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,280 in the last three months.

Stantec stock opened at C$64.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.35. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

