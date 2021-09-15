Starbase Trading Down 12.7% This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Starbase has a total market cap of $692,701.54 and approximately $598,450.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00148850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.00833447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

