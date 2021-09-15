Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stake Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,879 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.35% of Starwood Property Trust worth $26,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

