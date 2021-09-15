State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,972 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Fastenal worth $39,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after buying an additional 403,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

