State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,050 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of International Paper worth $34,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.