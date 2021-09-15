State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 24,453 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,453 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Peloton Interactive worth $43,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,022,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $972,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 756,469 shares of company stock valued at $88,303,181. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

