State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of AMETEK worth $39,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 170.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 118,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

AME stock opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average of $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

