State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $45,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

