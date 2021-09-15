State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $36.35 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of SVB Financial Group worth $36,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.34.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $584.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

