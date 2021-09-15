State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $37.78 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $37,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $99.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.