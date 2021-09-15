State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $38.35 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,202 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Etsy worth $38,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.30 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.58 and its 200-day moving average is $194.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.