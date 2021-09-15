State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $39.11 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $39,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

SWK stock opened at $182.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.02 and a 200-day moving average of $201.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

