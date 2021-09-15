State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $43.43 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $43,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 577,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,836,000 after acquiring an additional 526,432 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,823.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 317.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 369.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 62,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

